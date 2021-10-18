Another round of significant moisture is back in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s big storm in western and northern KELOLAND left a large swath of moisture in KELOLAND and now, another opportunity for fall precipitation is back.

The past 30 days have been very wet compared to normal in the majority of western and northern KELOLAND. The numbers are 300% above normal. 2-4 inches of precipitation has been very common.

A snapshot of the European model shows the potential for another 1 inch or more of moisture this week in a few locations. This will most likely be a combo of rain and snow in the west. Not as much as last week’s storm, but still very impressive.

The drought monitor has yet to adjust to last week’s big storm in the Black Hills. That update won’t be released until Thursday. Keep in mind this week’s new system will also miss the deadline to be included in the new drought monitor as well.

It’s curious to note that October is not a traditionally favorable time of year to improve drought conditions, but the recent pattern has shown some strength heading into winter.