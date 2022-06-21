SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Destructive thunderstorms are becoming all too common in KELOLAND this year as another round of 70 to 80 mph wind and hail moved in clusters across KELOLAND.

Looking across KELOLAND, over 50 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across KELOLAND for hail and wind, including the communities of Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Madison, Sioux Falls, and Pierre. A number of them were labeled as destructive severe thunderstorms with wind gusts over 80 mph.

We took this snapshot of the shelf cloud approaching Pierre with the strong winds on our LIVE CAM in the capital city.

You can see the peak wind gust in the Pierre area was near 80 mph last evening. Sioux Falls also experienced some intense bursts of wind, with a gust of 82 mph.

In addition, 8 tornado warnings were posted and at least 2 confirmed touchdowns occurred. One tornado formed 4 miles north of Iroquois in Kingsbury County, the other was spotted near the town of Bryant in Hamlin County.

These storm reports will be added to a long list of damage this year from severe weather and today is only the official begging of the summer season.

