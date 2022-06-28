SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer weather fans will be in for a treat as we get ready to dive into the month of July.

We’re officially one week into the summer season, and while we’ve had a few hot days, it hasn’t quite matched the heights that were achieved in the last four days of spring. That may change in the short-term…but only briefly.

We’ll have a ridge of high pressure build over the central United States into Wednesday. An approaching cold front from the west will help bring in more hot air from the south, allowing temperatures to likely soar into the triple digits for several of us. This blast of hot air, however, is short-lived. That cold front I mentioned earlier will sweep the heat out, leaving us with more seasonable weather.

Don’t get used to that, either. Though we’re seasonable into the start of July, another ridge of high pressure is expected to build as we reach and get through the 4th. This will effectively reset the stage for more above average heat.

Do I think every day will be as hot as Wednesday? Absolutely not. With that said, though, multiple chances to get into the 90s will be in place once we change the calendar and get ready to enter those dog days of summer…which kick off on July 3rd.