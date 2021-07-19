Another round of high heat is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The break from intense heat began to erode late last week, and it’s only going to get hotter from there as we head through the second half of the month.

July is typically our hottest month of the year, but for a while, it seemed like the month would cut us a break after what we felt in June. Unfortunately, a similar set-up to what we had last month is getting ready to make its way back.

A Four Corners high-pressure area will establish itself, with an associated mid-level ridge extending toward the Canadian border. Though the ridge flattens a bit at times, it reestablishes itself over the course of the workweek and into the weekend.

Under this ridge, well above average temperatures bubble up and hold steady…with highs well into the 90s and even the low 100s. Keep in mind that our average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 80s.

As high pressure slides eastward, it does set up an ideal situation for rain…in the southwestern United States. For us, it’s the exact opposite with arid conditions in place beyond a rather isolated sprinkle or two.

There will be at least some moisture in the air but not rain. Rather, we’ll be talking about higher dew points, which means that humid weather will come along with the heat.