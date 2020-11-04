Another prolonged stretch of dry weather will stick around in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, the majority of KELOLAND is lacking in the moisture department, something that has been rearing its head for the last several months.

While the tail end of October featured several much-needed rounds of rain and snow, we’ve hit a figurative and literal dry spell once again. Since the start of September, we’ve seen three stretches of at least ten consecutive days with no measurable moisture. While this has been great for harvesting, it’s been putting a major strain on our already parched soil bed.

This is especially the case in eastern and southern KELOLAND, where 30-day deficits in precipitation remain in place. A strong ridge of high pressure to our west will keep things unseasonably warm and dry through at least Saturday, so we’ll likely add four more completely dry days to our tally. By Sunday, however, the ridge breaks down, and a deep trough will plunge southward before pushing to the east. An associated cold front will sweep eastward, sending moisture our way beginning on Sunday and lingering through Monday.

What will we see when this comes along? Well, the x-factor is going to be the timing of this front’s passage and the resulting freefall down the thermometer. This should start as mainly rain, with any snow chances hinging on how quickly cold air comes crashing into the region.