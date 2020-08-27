We’ll watch the tropics over the next couple of days, as sometimes this has an effect on our weather in KELOLAND.

Another hot and mostly dry day in KELOLAND today, makes the search for rain more and more important. That search may come to an end for some of us, but not all of us as we go into tomorrow night and early next week.

But one thing that can ruin the forecast can be what happens to our south as we’ll watch the remnants of Laura as it moves up from the Gulf. Right now, it’s forecast to take a right turn as it comes up the Mississippi River Valley. This should help our weather move along. But if the system stalls or moves farther north, then it can cause a bottleneck effect and we’ll see our weather slow down.

Which could be a good thing, because that can cause a boundary to lag behind which could be a focal point for rain in KELOLAND.

We’ve seen systems stall like that before, but it also seems like they tend not to do it when we could use the rain.