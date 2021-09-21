Another dry spell is on the way as we head into fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s nice that the last day of summer is dry for outdoor activities, it’s a sign of what’s to come as we enter the fall season.

The rain we received on Monday was beneficial, but it’s going to be the last good chance we see for rain for a while as we continue to battle our long-term drought conditions.

We’ll kick off the fall season on a pretty quiet note with high pressure holding steady long enough and a ridge developing aloft. While we do have a cold front on the way for Thursday into Friday, it’s a mainly dry front beyond a small shower chance to the southwest. It’s back to square one by the first weekend of fall as our ridge rebuilds and asserts its influence over KELOLAND, keeping dry air very much in place.

For most of the region, Monday’s rain may be the last drops we see for at least the next seven days…and potentially even for the rest of the month in a few areas.

Beyond the seven-day forecast, there is a small chance for rain by next Wednesday, but there’s still a lot of time for that chance to either hold steady or be taken off the table.