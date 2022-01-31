SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we get ready to usher in the month of February, it may be time to pay the piper once again for the warmth that’s been hanging around portions of KELOLAND.

While above-average warmth has been spotty at times, those of us who have been able to enjoy it have been treated to conditions that we don’t see very often in January. As we go into the month of February, however, we get a reminder that winter is alive and well on the thermometer.

The passage of a rather dry cold front will be the key to unlocking the door that holds cold air back. Beyond a few rain or snow showers to the north and east, this frontal boundary is all about ushering in arctic air for the Northern Plains.

Tuesday will be a transition day as this air mass takes over and blankets the region via northerly flow. The end result by Wednesday will be high temperatures that run nearly 40 degrees colder than Monday at times…and that’s not including the wind chill factor, which will also need to be monitored during this time.

Keep this shot of cold air in mind as we head later into the week. By the first weekend of February, we’ll swing back to the other side of the scale as we disengage from this arctic blast and turn the page toward another warm-up.