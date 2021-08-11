Another break from above-average temperatures is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meteorological fall begins in three weeks, and we’ll get a bit of a preview of the upcoming season in the short-term outlook.

While humidity hasn’t been as bad this summer as it was last year, the heat has made its presence known in a big way at times. Dry weather and drier ground have helped temperatures climb higher up the thermometer, with Sioux Falls seeing multiple 100-degree days for the first time since 2012. Breaks from the heat have been few and far between, but another is on the way.

An upper-level trough will attempt to set up shop through the end of the workweek. High pressure at the surface will be set up just to our west, allowing cooler air to filter into the region. Unfortunately, the break doesn’t last very long. By the end of the weekend, we’re back to square one with a new ridge aloft parking itself over the area.

Regardless of whether it’s the short-term or the long-term outlook, one detail remains the same: Either set-up does not lend itself to good opportunities for rain. As a result, any progress that was made with localized rain will likely be erased pretty quickly.

Back to the short-term outlook, we haven’t had too many comfortable nights as of late. So, how cool could it get? After seeing highs in the 80s through Saturday, we could see a few nights drop well into the 50s…a great chance to give your air conditioner a break.