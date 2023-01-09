SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls.

It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.

Sioux Falls has received three feet of snow so far this season. Aberdeen hasn’t added any new snow this month and currently sits at 20.2 inches. Pierre has also skipped out of the snow so far this month and is at 20.7. Rapid City has added some snow this month and has a season total of 21.4 inches.

This week is looking dry with seasonal temperatures in eastern KELOLAND. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we sneak above average and get some of us slightly above freezing.

But we still have a lot of days to go in our snow season. While this week is looking dry, that may change next week.

