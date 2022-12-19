SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota.

And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.

Here’s where I stand on my snowfall prediction so far.

Sioux Falls is a little over 15 inches, about a third of the way to my prediction. Aberdeen is a little over a quarter of the way there with 13.4.

Pierre has the most of the four cities with 19 inches and it’s the city I predicted the least for.

Rapid City is at 16.3, which is 30% of my prediction.

We have more snow on the way Wednesday. After the snow falls, strong northwest winds will kick in. This will lead to ground blizzard conditions in parts of KELOLAND. Pay attention to the changing forecast and road conditions as we go through the week.

And there’s a reinforcing shot of colder air after the snow for Thursday. We’ll also have dangerous wind chills by that time. Take the necessary precautions.

