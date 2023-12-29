SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He expects more snow in the coming months, Meteorologist Scot Mundt has a look at his snow prediction so far.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The wintry mix over Christmas Weekend kept the widespread heavy snow away, but we did have significant icing to northern KELOLAND and a lot of rain in southeast KELOLAND.

It’s been awhile since I added to the snow totals in KELOLAND. Here’s a look at where we stand so far in my snowfall prediction.

Sioux Falls has hardly had anything, as we have a grand total of two inches so far this snow season. But some people may still be recovering from last year’s total of 65 inches.

The recent storm brought more snow to Aberdeen with a total now just under 7. But I still need 33 inches to reach my prediction.

Pierre, the city I predicted the least for, has the most at 10.7 inches. That’s about a third of the way to the prediction of 31.7.

And Rapid City is just shy of 5, I’ll be looking for about 40 inches as we go through the next several months.

January is looking colder than what we’ve had so far this early winter season. Along with the colder air, we should have better chances for snow.

Typical winter weather is looking delayed this year, so don’t be surprised if warm spring weather gets delayed in March and April.