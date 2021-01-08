An update on Scot Mundt’s snowfall prediction

Snowfall in KELOLAND: Total vs. predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND had light snow this week, but Scot Mundt will take it. Here’s his with an update on his prediction.

There was a small hit of snow earlier this week, but I’ll take what I can get to add to my snowfall prediction.

Some in KELOLAND had more rain than snow with the latest push of winter weather earlier this month, but many still had around an inch of slushy accumulation.

So far for the season, Sioux Falls is sitting at 19.5 inches. That’s just over 40% of what we typically get for an entire season. Our average snow for the season is 44.5 inches. But I predicted above-average snowfall.

The amount of snow we have received so far gets me just over a third of the way there.

Here’s a look at how the rest of my prediction is looking:

Aberdeen is also a foot and a half over at 18.8 inches. Pierre has the least amount with 9.9 inches. Rapid City is a lot like Sioux Falls and Aberdeen with a little more than a foot and a half.

Though mainly cloudy, it will be dry for this weekend. While we do warm next week, we’re still watching for colder air for the second half of the month. Along with the colder air, we’ll watch for more snow chances.