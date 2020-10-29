An extended stretch of dry weather is on the way once again

This week’s snow was a welcome sight. The gradual melt that we’ve seen over the last few days is just what our parched ground has needed to reintroduce some moisture. With that said, however, we really could use a lot more.

There is a wealth of moisture out there in the form of what’s left of Hurricane Zeta, but there’s a problem. We have no way to siphon any of that moisture up our way. What’s left of Zeta will head into the Mid-Atlantic, where they may see 1 to 3 inches of rain…while we get nothing.

The trend headed into the weekend and beyond doesn’t offer much hope for rain or snow, as a strong ridge of high pressure keeps appreciable moisture amounts far and away from us. While we’ve certainly seen improvement this month on the rain gauge compared to September, that’s a low bar to clear. We’re still below average for the month by at least 1 inch of moisture across much of KELOLAND.

While much of what I’ve talked about hasn’t been all that optimistic, I’ll try to end it on a positive note. We are above average in one regard this month: Snow.