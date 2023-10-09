SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend brought many in KELOLAND their first frost. As we go through the second half of this week, some in western South Dakota can get their first snow.

This is all being generated by a powerful autumn storm system coming in from the southwest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This system will be monitored closely as moves through. As of now, rain will start in western South Dakota Wednesday with rain moving east Wednesday night and Thursday.

It being October, snow is a great possibility. The higher elevations in the Hills have the best chance for snow, but some models are bringing the snow into the plains of western and southwest South Dakota.

Another factor is severe weather to our south. If severe weather erupts, this can steal moisture from us.

In the meantime, models are pointing to one to two-inch rain totals in KELOLAND. We’ll see if that holds true.

Of course, any shift in the storm track will have an effect on what happens. So we’ll continue to monitor.