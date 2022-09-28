SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The big story in weather is Hurricane Ian as it continues to move through Florida.

Heavy rain and strong wind battered Florida today and this will be the case during the overnight and into tomorrow. Many people in its path have left, but there are some that have remained to battle the strong wind and heavy rain. Here’s what’s expected over the next couple of days.

Hurricane Ian will dump around 9 to 12 inches of rain from near Sarasota to Daytona Beach. Areas surrounding that in blue will receive amounts of 4 to 8.

Before landfall, winds have been measured over 150 mph. As it continues to make landfall, winds of 90 mph and more can be expected inland.

Ian will eventually move off the eastern coast of Florida Thursday afternoon, but its expected to make a turn back inland and run through the Carolinas on Friday. By then it’s expected to be more of a tropical storm than a hurricane, but still able to drop rain amounts of at least 4 to 6 inches.

As Ian continues to move up toward the New England states, it will help our stalled weather here in KELOLAND. This means, expect some changes late next week.

