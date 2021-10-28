After a month of moisture, November will be fairly dry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a rather soggy October across KELOLAND, we could use a nice break from all the water we’ve seen.

The rain that we’ve seen this month has been a bit of a double-edged sword across KELOLAND. While it’s been able to take a nice chunk out of the drought we’ve been enduring for a better part of this year, the harvest across the area has been hampered at times.

Pending any last second showers, this is what we have for rain totals across the region. While much of the region’s totals are pretty pedestrian, the northeast portion of KELOLAND has seen Top 10 numbers for moisture totals this month.

A weak system will race southeastward through the area on Saturday, but this is largely moisture-starved. This sets the stage for a mainly dry and cold start to November, as a strong core of high pressure will anchor itself over the Northern Plains.

I have to say “mainly dry” due to a chance to see some light rain and even the first snow flurries for many in eastern portions of the area on Wednesday. Otherwise, it’s a whole lot of nothing in the rain gauge.

For what it’s worth, dry weather looks like it’ll be sticking around as we go into the second week of November as well.