Just because school starts this month and we’re losing daylight, doesn’t mean severe weather is over. Though it’s not as plentiful as past months, the month of August can still bring high severe weather numbers.

Thick humidity today will help fuel the chances for thunderstorm development. Storms will have the chance to be strong to severe with strong wind being the main threat.

Since 2010, there have been an average of 131 severe weather reports in August in South Dakota. Slightly more than half of those reports are due to strong wind, followed closely by large hail. Only two percent of those reports have been tornadoes.

Compared to June and July, our severe weather numbers average a little more than half in August. With an average of 202 reports in July and 208 in June.

Our active weather will continue through at least midweek. Stay tuned to KELOLAND television and the Storm Tracker App to stay updated on the weather.