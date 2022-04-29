SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first half of May is looking active.

The rain this weekend is just a sign of what’s to come for the first half of May.

Scattered rain developed this morning in eastern KELOLAND, while widespread rain fell in central South Dakota. Rain will continue for much of the weekend for central and eastern KELOLAND, with steady chances for rain over the next couple of weeks.

KELOLAND seems to be on the northern fringe of these systems, which means chances for rain.

Notice the trough in the western United States by the middle of the month, that tells me active weather will continue into the middle of the month.

Of course the rain will help with the ongoing drought for central and western KELOLAND, but the rain and cool air will keep the soil temperatures down.

Sioux Falls’s average high is 65 on May first, we may not see the middle 60s until the end of the second week of the month and by then our climate average is 70!