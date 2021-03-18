SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The active weather pattern will continue for next week. So, those in KELOLAND that missed out on the water have a chance to fill in the gaps.

As the sunshine returned to KELOLAND today, any snow on the ground started to melt at a rapid pace. The high water content to the snow will help fill area aquifers in KELOLAND, though some areas may still be looking for more. Well, there’s another round in the works for next week.

Much like this week, the next system will be able to grab moisture from the Gulf and spread it through the plains. Some areas will once again receive an inch or three of water. What exactly falls in the form of rain or snow is yet to be determined, but do expect another round of snow in KELOLAND.

Expect more and more grass to get uncovered as the snow melts over the next couple of days, and you notice a lot of things turning green. And it should as spring officially starts this weekend.