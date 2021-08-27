Active weather moves through KELOLAND providing much needed moisture

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — This is the most active weather week we’ve seen all year.

We waited all summer for rain, and now we’re getting it. Some are getting their wettest week for the year.

It was another day with scattered rain in eastern KELOLAND. From Yankton to Aberdeen, the rain just seems to keep on coming. In fact, when you compare the past week to monthly rain totals, Aberdeen is finally seeing an up tick in water.

Over the past week, Aberdeen has received just over two and a quarter inches. Keep in mind, this does NOT include today’s rainfall. When you look at the monthly precipitation totals in Aberdeen, the wettest month was April with just over two and a half inches.

Unfortunately, it also came with severe weather as we’ve also seen an up tick in severe weather reports across all of KELOLAND. From strong winds, to large hail, and even tornadoes it’s been more active.

And our active weather will continue with more storms this weekend as well as next week.