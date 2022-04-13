SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you thought to yourself that accounts of severe weather have been pretty frequent this year, you’d be right.

While severe weather season doesn’t “officially” get underway for a little while yet here in KELOLAND, outside of our area, however, it’s been far from quiet…especially since March.

2022 has been a rather active year already across the United States. While KELOLAND has been largely quiet as of Tuesday morning, the bulk of the activity has been further to the south and east in an area called “Dixie Alley”. Notice the dense cluster of blue and red dots, representing wind and tornado reports respectively.

I mentioned that March was especially active. In fact, the National Weather Service confirmed that a new record was set for preliminary tornado reports in March with 292. Adjusting for over counting, here’s where 2022 ranks so far. At 399 tornadoes as of April 11th, notice how close we are to the fastest pace for tornado reports.

As we’ve seen time and time again, no two years are exactly alike in the world of weather. As to whether 2022 may be an active year or not, we’ll have that answer in our Spring Doppler Special, airing on April 25th.