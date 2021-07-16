Above average temps set to return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midsummer heat has taken a backseat for a little bit, but don’t get used to the break for much longer.

Though July got off to a hot start across KELOLAND, the dog days of summer have been lacking in their bite on the thermometer as of late.

At first, July was able to pick up right where June left off with temperatures in the 90s and low 100s through the 4th of July weekend. That dominating ridge of high pressure finally backed off afterward, allowing for a cooler and more active weather pattern to take over. We even saw some 70s for highs to the southeast during this time. Unfortunately, the break is ending very soon.

Remember that ridge I talked about earlier? It’s back as we head through the weekend and into next week. As it sets up shop over Colorado and Wyoming, 90s return West River, while 80s try to hold on to the east. By the start of next week, however, everyone gets in on above average heat with little to no chance for what we need most: Rain.

As a result, any progress that has been made through this past Wednesday will likely be erased in a classic case of “One step forward, two steps back” on the drought monitor.

Hot and dry conditions will stick around through much of the next work week, with our next chance for rain not coming along until next weekend.