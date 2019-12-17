Above average temps not unusual for the month of December

After a cold weekend, the KELOLAND Live Doppler forecast is calling for highs to reach about 15 degrees above average – putting highs in the 40s and 50s! According to the archives it isn’t all that unusual in December.

In eastern KELOLAND, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen typically see highs at or above 40 degrees six to seven times in December. And 20% of the time it happens this week.

Western KELOLAND is a little warmer on average, so 15 degrees above average is typically 45 degrees for Pierre and 50 for Rapid City.

Pierre averages highs at or above that mark about six times each December. And historically speaking, 24% of the time it happens this week.

Rapid City averages highs at or above 50 degrees about six times in December. And this week, it happens about 15% of the time.

So while the forecasted highs are warm for this time of year, December warm up are pretty typical. It looks like this warmer than average weather will stick around for a few days before we cool down middle of next week.