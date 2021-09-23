Above-average temps in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The early start to fall is almost following what summer gave us with warm and dry conditions.

We started with slightly warmer air this morning, and we finished with slightly warmer air this afternoon. After a brief cool-down for Friday, it will warm right back up as temperatures return above average this weekend and into next week.

Average highs across KELOLAND are now in the upper 60s to middle 70s. These numbers do fall about 3 to 5 degrees as we begin October.

But, expect above-average temperatures as we go into the second half of the weekend and for much of next week, which means widespread upper 70s and 80s will be more common as we go through the last week of September.

Though I do know we’ve had reports of scattered frost Wednesday morning, the extended forecast also shows warm overnights so widespread frost shouldn’t be a problem anytime soon. Good news to extend those gardens across the area.

Temperatures quickly start to drop off during October as average highs cool a degree almost every other day.