Above-average temps have remained in place over KELOLAND for several weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been nothing short of spoiled over the last four to five weeks with above-average temperatures and a lack of inclement weather.

Chillier temperatures have come around now and again, along with the occasional spit of snow. That, however, has been the exception to the rule since the start of November.

A dominating ridge of high pressure, anchored by a surface high over the 4 Corners region, has kept above-average temperatures in place over the Northern Plains. While this ridge has waned on occasion, it hasn’t backed off for more than a few days at a time.

These arid conditions and above-average temperatures, especially by day, have been the norm as of late… which has been perfect for outdoor holiday prep work.

In fact, high temperatures in November were the eleventh warmest on record in Sioux Falls and the sixth warmest in Aberdeen. Pierre and Rapid City each had top five Novembers in terms of highs. This warm trend will likely continue through much of next week before we watch the second half of the month for a potential change.

So, be sure to enjoy these warmer days in December while they last. Though meteorological winter is getting off to a warm start, the law of averages has a funny way of evening the score.