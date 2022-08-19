SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t put away your summer clothes just yet.

Many in eastern KELOLAND stayed below average Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s as thick cloud cover and periods of rain ruled the afternoon.

While those temperatures are below average, we’ll soon return to temperatures above average, and even well above average for downright hot.

Here’s a look at the European forecast model for temperatures. The top left is for Sept 15-22, it shows warm temperatures. Add a couple of days to it, and it’s downright hot by September standards for Sept 18-25. And it remains warm as we get into October.

This next map shows what’s expected through October 3. It continues to show dry conditions in western, central, and parts of southern KELOLAND. Many in the east and northeast look wet.

Here’s a fun one… as we get into October the long-range model is actually showing a little snow in northwest South Dakota. Heavier to our north. But it’s an indication of colder air coming in with the changing of the seasons.

With the warmer air next month, I would not be surprised if we do get another round of severe weather. Something worth watching.

In the meantime, enjoy the break with the cooler air in place, because by the looks of it, that will soon change.