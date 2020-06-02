Above-average temps expected for the month of June

It’s June 1, so it’s the start to meteorological summer. And boy does it ever feel like it as temperatures soared to the 80s and 90s.

This could be the start to a trend of what we can see this month. Hot and humid weather. This is the month when we start with average highs in the 70s and end with average highs in the low to middle 80s. It’s looking like we can be well above these numbers this month.

June is also known to be our wettest month of the year as the increase in moisture this month typically gives way to storms with heavy downpours. It’s all a matter of where the storms develop. Which in our setup this month with the hot weather, may end up being during the evening and through the overnight hours.

That rain will be important throughout the month as much of the month will be above average. Which means, moisture will get drawn out of the ground easily with highs in the 80s and 90s.

So after last month where we had a chunk of cooler than average weather, looks like we’re suddenly being thrown into summer.