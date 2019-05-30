Above average temps expected for next week

Above average temperatures can be expected for at least the next seven days. And with all the water we’ve received, we need it to help pull moisture out of the ground.

After another day with over an inch of rain in parts of southeast KELOLAND, the sun was out Thursday and temperatures warmed above average with widespread 70s and 80s. This type of weather has not been felt for about eight months. If you average out the seven day forecast for Sioux Falls it comes out with an average high of 80 degrees, five degrees above our climate average.

Here’s a look at the last time Sioux Falls had a string of seven consecutive days above average.

It happened January 2 through the 8, when the average high was 40 degrees compared to the climate average of 26, but how much can be done outside at the beginning of January?

The last stretch of seven days full of 70s and 80s was in the middle of September when we averaged 81 degrees, eight degrees above the climate average.

Enjoy the warmth, as we are seeing signs of cooler weather sometime during the second week of June.

