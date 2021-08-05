Above average temperatures will continue to rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While southeast KELOLAND stayed cooler than western, central, and northern South Dakota, we still had some areas add to the days of 90 degree heat this summer.

Many will remember this summer as one of heat and drought. As we’ve seen a lot of hot and dry days. Here’s a look at just how hot it has been.

So far this year, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen are above and beyond their average since 1950. Pierre and Rapid City are just shy of their averages by just a couple of days.

We’ll continue to see these numbers go up.

Keep in mind, we’ve had many of us in the 100s too. This includes as many as 13 days in the 100s for Pierre and 7 days for Aberdeen. Both again being well above average. Rapid City and Sioux Falls have had 2 days of 100 degree heat.

Keep in mind, in a drought year don’t be surprised to see the 90 degree heat to last into September.