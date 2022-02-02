SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While today and tomorrow will be cold in eastern KELOLAND, warmer weather will return just in time for the weekend and it should last for at least the first half of the month.

Dangerous wind chills greeted many in eastern KELOLAND today with the numbers in the minus 20s and 30s. And it goes along with what the groundhog predicted,…six more weeks of winter. But, don’t expect the cold to last here.

Above-average temperatures will soon return to KELOLAND. And once the warm air gets here next week, it may stay for the week. I’m thinking temperatures will easily make the 40s and 50s during that time.

But, colder air will return for the second half of the month. Along with the cold, we’ll have better chances for snow. Though central South Dakota is still looking mostly dry, where snow has been hard to come by this winter.

We’re in our last month of meteorological winter, and while the first half won’t feel like winter. That may change for the second half.