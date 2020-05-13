After what seemed like a banner start to the month, May has more resembled April and at times March on a couple of levels.

We all know that the spring season is one of transition, as we leave winter’s chill behind us and move toward those warm summer days. This time around, however, the transition hasn’t been all that easy.

Remember how April threw us a few curve balls now and again? Well, May has consistently been giving us the run around with regard to warmer weather.

For example, every day since May 4, our high temperature in Sioux Falls has been below average. At times, it hasn’t even been close. If we include those warm first three days of the month, we are still nearly 4.5 degrees below average in terms of highs.

By the by, low temperatures haven’t been nearly as far off, trending just over one degree below average. A break, however, is finally on the way.

Though today’s highs will remain below average, near and above-average temperatures return as we close the workweek. Even warmer weather is expected to kick off the next work week.