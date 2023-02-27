SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We turn the calendar to meteorological spring this week as March begins on Wednesday. And the thinking is, what you see is what you get.

After the late week storm last week, we had temperatures return to the 30s and 40s for this past weekend. It was warm enough to give us rain in southeast KELOLAND as we began the new work week. Give it time, and rain will soon switch to snow as we go through the new month.

No matter what type of winter we have leading into March, people always mention March as being a snowy month. While that’s not always true, it certainly is looking like it this year.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

March is a month where average highs range from the middle 40s in eastern KELOLAND to near 50 in western South Dakota.

I expect highs to be about 5 to 10 degrees below that, meaning we’ll have many days with highs in the 30s. Lows will also be below average. Watch for much colder air during the second week of the month.

With the below average temps, our active pattern will continue, and we’ll have above-average snowfall. Some may even double their average or even more. Meaning snow totals this month will be in the teens or more.

We’ll continue to watch the flood potential as we go through March Madness,…weather style.

