A white Christmas is in jeopardy for parts of KELOLAND

While we have had sunshine and above average temperatures, we’re still staring at snow on the ground. But with the warm air continuing into the weekend, snow and ice will continue to melt with a white Christmas being in jeopardy for some in KELOLAND.

While clouds increased throughout the day, temperatures still warmed above freezing in parts of KELOLAND to give way to a little melting.

With 40s expected to to widespread in central and eastern KELOLAND this weekend, we’ll continue to eat away at the snow cover.

Currently, the deepest snow is in northeast South Dakota with 7 inches in Aberdeen. Chamberlain and Worthington are close behind with 6.

Otherwise, many locations are at 3 inches and less. Those with 3 inches and less may not see the snow last into Christmas Day.

So, those over 3 inches have the best chance at a white Christmas.

While we do have a light snow chance on Christmas Day, the timing and limited moisture is something that we’re still figuring out.