A view of the growing season from space

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The growing season in KELOLAND is still playing catch up after a cold and wet start to the spring. Now that summer is officially here, the KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Center shows us the view from space that shows the impacts still remaining in KELOLAND.

There are many ways to measure the impacts of the delayed planting season. Just take a short drive into the countryside and you’ll quickly see the crops that are planted are still way behind normal. But there’s another view, the one from space, that gives a whole new perspective.



This map above shows the vegetation cover over the world. Area of green are just that, covered in plants and vegetation. Brown is just the opposite.



We can really see some interesting trends across the corn belt. First, notice how big areas of Illinois and Indiana are brown. They are just getting the crop in the ground in those wet areas.



All the talk of the Missouri River south of Omaha can clearly be seen by all of the dark colors and the flooding.

Look at the contrast to last year when no flooding was occurring there.



Here in KELOLAND, we still have plenty of brown areas where farm fields have just been planted. Look at the map view to one month ago on May 20:

The brown landscape was far more widespread at that time. Eventually, these views should turn to all green like this shot from last July in southeastern KELOLAND:

We need a good spell of warm and humid days to move the plant development along. That’s exactly what we see for next week in much of KELOLAND.