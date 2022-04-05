SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is a season of transition, and we’ll attempt to see that on the thermometer over the next week or so.

In a similar manner to March, April can be a pretty fickle month at times. On top of the blustery conditions that have been and will continue to be in place for the next several days, we’ll have a battle on the thermometer to watch as well.

Low pressure to our east will help keep cooler than average temperatures in place through Thursday. Once this departs, a brief warm-up will take over for the weekend…sending temperatures from the 40s into the 60s and even the 70s at times to the west. By the middle of next week, the lower 48 will be split between warmth to the east and cooler weather out west with KELOLAND caught right in the middle.

That set-up, assuming it holds steady, could set the stage for some active weather by the middle of next week. To the east, we may see stormy weather…while the west has the potential for snow.

Of course, there’s plenty of time to watch that chance…especially since it’s over a week out. Until then, we’ll strap in for a roller coaster ride on the thermometer.