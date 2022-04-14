SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures have fallen, the wind remains strong.

Last week I did a story on April being the windiest month of the year, we’re easily living up to that this April.

Dirt and dust getting picked up by the wind as well as old fall leaves and debris from overturned trash cans. And not to mention the blowing and drifting snow in northern KELOLAND with blizzard or near-blizzard conditions. BUT, by the looks of the forecast, Thursday’s wind should end up being the strongest for a while.

This is a look at the peak wind gusts through the early morning hours on Thursday. Many have had reports in the 50 to 60 mph range, with isolated wind gusts approaching 70 mph. The wind will S L O W L Y die down as we head through the evening and tonight.

While it will not be AS windy for Friday, we’ll still get gusts in eastern KELOLAND near 35 mph. THEN, we’ll get a break for the first half of the weekend, but the second half will see another round of strong wind.

Along with the increasing wind on Easter Sunday, we’ll have a wintry mix move west to east. A coating of snow to a couple of inches of accumulation will be possible.