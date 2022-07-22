SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the rain that fell last night in eastern KELOLAND was welcome, it certainly wasn’t widespread enough to reverse the drying trend we are experiencing.

We are hopeful the rain outlook next week looks a bit better.

The heaviest rain amounts fell in the Brookings area, where nearly an inch and a half fell just northwest of the city. That dark green and yellow stripe on the map shows the track of the most intense rainfall.

Other downpours fell around Sioux Falls, with a pocket of slightly heavier rain in southwestern Minnehaha County, locally over .50″. The city officially received .16″ at the airport.

The same scenario repeated northwest of Yankton, and across parts of NW Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

Many of you need more rain. The first step is getting cooler air to arrive in the region.

That should happen starting Sunday and continue into much of next week.

While “chances” of rain will come and go next week, the best shot still looks to be late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A robust area of low pressure in southern Canada will push into a moderate level of humidity and unstable air without the limitations of a huge cap over us this time. That’s a good recipe for thunderstorms.

Keep watching that part of the forecast in particular as we hope to slow down the deteriorating drying conditions over the coming days.