A rare break from above-average temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer began a little over three weeks ago, and it has certainly made its presence known throughout KELOLAND.

Since June 20th, we can count the number of days with below-average high temperatures on one hand and have a few fingers to spare. Overnight lows have not fared much better. With that said, we finally have a break on the way. For the first time since June 23rd, high temperatures will fail to get out of the 70s in many areas.

A trough will pivot eastward, and while this isn’t a deep pool of cool air, it’s still more than enough to keep temperatures below average through Wednesday. Even overnight lows will trend below average and fall well into the 50s. Unfortunately for cool weather fans, this break will be rather short-lived. Another ridge will begin to develop to our west and push eastward, sending a plume of heat our way.

Our late-week warm-up will also bring in more moisture, sending dew points into the 60s and 70s. That, in turn, will bring back the midsummer mugginess in full force.

If you’re keeping score at home, our average high temperature since the start of summer has been about 83 degrees, around two-and-a-half degrees above average. Overnight lows, however, have been much warmer. Our average low is 66 degrees, over five degrees above average.