A nice warm-up is on the way across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We began the week with a preview of what November has to offer, but that’s about to change as we head into the weekend.

Teens and 20s by night, and 40s by day…that’s what we had across KELOLAND as we began the month of November. Since we’re still in fall, however, our weather is constantly changing and won’t stay the same for more than a few days at a time.

That’s exactly what’s happening as we go into the weekend. Following a small disturbance that sparks a few light shower chances in western KELOLAND, a ridge of high pressure takes over as we head into the weekend and into the start of next week. The southwesterly flow aloft will help bring in that warmer than average air mass, but it’s out of here by the middle of next week.

Is it going to be warm this weekend? Certainly, especially considering average highs for this weekend are on either side of 50 degrees. We should easily get into the 60s across much of the region. With that said, we’ve seen far warmer weather.

Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City have all-time record November highs of 80 degrees or better…with Sioux Falls and Pierre hitting that mark just last year. It’s happened twice in Rapid City in back-to-back days but never in Aberdeen, and I think we’re safe from hitting that mark again for one more year.