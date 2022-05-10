SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer doesn’t officially begin for another six weeks, but we’re about to get a taste of what’s to come sooner rather than later.

We’ve seen a few glimpses of the season to come in pockets of KELOLAND, with northwestern Iowa seeing some 90-degree heat on Monday. By the middle of the week, that heat returns and expands to include additional portions of KELOLAND…including the Sioux Falls area.

Southerly flow, along with the passage of a warm front on Wednesday, will open the door for a plume of heat and humidity to push into the area. Highs may toe the line of and even exceed 90 degrees in several areas during this time, and that’s not including any heat index factors. While records should stay in place, these readings would be around 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

All of this heat and humidity will also help prime the pump for thunderstorm development. Wednesday and Thursday feature the chance to see strong to severe storms at times, so be sure to stay weather aware in the short-term.

This summer preview will be shown the door by Friday, as high pressure attempts to take over just in time for the weekend. Temperatures, as a result, fall back closer to average…which is around 70 degrees.