A mid-January thaw is in place this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a cold start to the month, we’re in for a very nice change of pace for the next several days.

Average high temperatures in the heart of January range in the mid to upper 20s, but those numbers are going to be seen at night rather than during the day for a little while. Highs across KELOLAND will surge upward of 20 degrees above average at times. High pressure to our west will be what helps us stay this warm but believe it or not we’ve been warmer…a lot warmer.

Here’s the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday across portions of the region. On its own, these numbers are pretty warm for this time of year. When we dig into the archives, however, we see that not only have we been warmer, we’ve been quite a bit warmer.

On the low end, records through Thursday are in the mid to upper 50s. Rapid City has the warmest of our records, with a 76-degree mark for Wednesday’s record high.

Regardless of whether we reach the highest of highs or not, it’s still going to be a fantastic run of temperatures and a great opportunity to get a start on any outdoor projects.

With that said, however, we do need to watch the weather pattern beyond what we see on the thermometer. A pair of weak systems attempt to make their presence known on Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday is where our weather-winning streak may come to a quick end.