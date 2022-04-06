SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s taken awhile, but we are looking at better chances for more substantial moisture in KELOLAND.

Light rain and snow showers moved across KELOLAND today, but the keyword with that is light. Not anything to put a dent in the drought, but that may change next week.

It’s a classic setup for us to get heavy precipitation. Low pressure will move in from Colorado and strengthen as it does. This will bring in a lot of moisture to the central and northern plains. It will fall in the form of rain and snow.

By the time it leaves late next week, we may be seeing precip totals of an inch or two for areas of KELOLAND.

While the moisture is good, any snow and wind that comes with the system is not good for area ranchers and their young calves. But next week’s system will end up putting a dent in the drought monitor.

It’s still a week out, so let’s proceed with caution when it comes to next week, but do pay attention to the changing weather.