SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June was a busy severe weather month in South Dakota. The severe storm reports ended up being well above average.

While June started with average temperatures, it finished with well above average highs with a lot of humidity. But with sharp cool-downs, severe weather erupted and the severe reports kept adding up.

Since 2000, there are only five other Junes with higher severe weather reports. They include the years of 2020, 2008, 2005, 2003, and 2001.

Those Junes gave South Dakota severe reports of over 300 to 400. The most being 419 severe reports in 2003, thanks in part to tornado Tuesday.

Wind was the main threat in June as we had 177 severe wind reports compared to our average of 91. That’s almost double our average.

With the heat and humidity in place, the beginning of July is already off to an active start for severe weather. But June is typically our highest month for severe weather, then it slowly tapers off going through the summer.