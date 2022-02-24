SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re just about done with our shortest month. Here’s a look back at the weather we had this month.

We had wild temperature swings in January and that continued for February.

We’re in the middle of one of the cold spells as temperatures Thursday remained well below average with highs in the single digits and teens. But that will soon swing the other way with highs returning above average for the weekend.

This graphic shows the high temperatures this month in Sioux Falls compared to average. I’m using the forecast highs for the last couple of days of the month.

As you can see, our warm days have been very warm with highs more than 20 degrees above average, AND our cold days have been very cold with those days in the teens and 20s below average. All in all, the month end’s up being close to average for high temperatures.

The same is true for Aberdeen. On February 7th it was 30 degrees above average, but just last week it tanked to almost 30 degrees below average. The month will end up being about a half degree above the climate average for highs.

The overnight lows are a different story. Those numbers will end up slightly below the climate averages.

We’ll watch and see what March brings us, whether or not things swings will continue or if we end up with more sustained warmth or cold.