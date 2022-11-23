SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time again for Thanksgiving. Let’s take a look at some weather records from Thanksgiving past.

These records range from 1893 to 2022. The Black Hills could see light snow and all of KELOLAND will be breezy.

The record high temperature came on the 26th in 1914, at 67 degrees. A record low of 9 below on the 30th in 1905. The coldest high temperature of 3 degrees on the 28th in 1985. The warmest overnight low had a tie at 40 degrees on the 24th of 2011 and 27th of 1913.

November 21st in 1940 had both records for precipitation and snowfall, with just under a half of an inch of precipitation, and 5 inches of snow.

The average high in Sioux Falls for Thanksgiving is 37 degrees. The average low is 19. For the period of records. 43% of days had precipitation, and 35% of days had snowfall. Average precipitation in the records is 5 hundredths and 2 tenths of snowfall.

No records should be broken this year. We will have a pretty average Thanksgiving weather-wise in KELOLAND.

