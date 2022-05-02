SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After looking high and low for water, many found it over the weekend. In fact, too much for some.

While clouds remained thick in southern KELOLAND, most of the rain fell south of our area. Sure we’ll have some rain through the evening for those along and south of Interstate 90 in southeast KELOLAND, the amounts will not be as heavy as what fell this weekend.

This map shows a three-day total for rainfall. Many in eastern KELOLAND received one to two inches or more of rain. Amounts were not as high in western South Dakota. While Rapid City picked up a third of an inch, it was heavy to their north and west.

But this strip from Chamberlain to Kimball and north got hit the hardest with widespread 2 to 3-inch amounts for the areas highlighted in yellow and orange.

Looking ahead, additional amounts may be a half-inch to an inch in northeast KELOLAND. This is due mainly to storm chances late in the day Sunday.

Now the question is getting into the fields to start planting and to get warmer temperatures to bring up the soil temperatures.

We get some warmer weather as we get closer to the weekend, BUT proceed with caution. Another round of cold may arrive next week.