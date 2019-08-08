A look at the weather trends of 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 2019 continues to be a year of weather disasters. From flooding to tornadoes, the numbers continue to speak volumes about the year we’ve had.

The number of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings continues to increase across South Dakota. Year to date, 465 warning bulletins have been issued in 2019, with most of the activity in July this year, a month behind the normal severe weather peak in June.

When you compare this trend with the past five years, you’ll notice 2019 is right in the middle of the pack after starting below normal in June. It’s interesting to note in many years, severe weather warnings tend to level off after the second week of August.

This year has been bucking trends left and right, so it’s much too early to call the end of severe weather season.

