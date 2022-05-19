SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re still watching for any chance at beneficial rainfall across KELOLAND…especially West River.

Portions of KELOLAND have been able to get in on some very favorable rainfall as of late, with a lot of the improvement being seen to the southeast. Further west, however, it has been a different story.

The latest drought monitor keeps a large majority of South Dakota under moderate to severe drought.

The recent rain has allowed drought conditions to recede a bit to the southeast, while an already soggy northeastern KELOLAND continues to stay that way. Notice the large surplus between the Missouri and James River valleys, with portions of that region seeing a short-term surplus of over two hundred percent.

While the rain is wonderful to see, we do need to balance this out with periods of quiet weather to allow the soil to catch up. We do get that for the most part, but we’ll have to watch the temperature as well. Cooler weather by the weekend will keep evaporation rates on the slower side of the scale, but warmer weather comes along by the later part of next week.

For what it’s worth, the ten-day outlook for both the European and American models keep rain chances in place on occasion…but I don’t think we’ll have to deal with multiple inches of rain on short order this time around.