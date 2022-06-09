SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been trying to walk a narrow tightrope lately with who gets rain and who needs a break. Lately, we’ve been walking that line pretty well.

It’s not easy to get out of a long-standing drought when rain distribution is as uneven as it has been at times in KELOLAND. Over the last week, however, rain has been observed in areas that have needed it…while locations that could use a break have seen that as well. With that said, however, we still have a decent way to go.

Here’s what we’ve seen for rain over the last seven days.

Notice the wealth of beneficial rain West River extending south and east into Winner. There is also a patch of localized heavier amounts near Douglas and Charles Mix Counties as well. These areas of rain line up well with where we’ve seen improvement, especially in the southwest corner of the state.

Northeastern KELOLAND has been quite saturated as of late, and while they’ve seen a little bit of rain it’s been more dry than wet that way…which is exactly what they’ve needed as well.

Latest drought monitor

We’ll try to walk the line a bit more as we head into the end of the week, beginning with chances for rain in south-central and southeastern KELOLAND on Thursday evening.

As we warm up a bit more headed into the weekend and the start of next week, the chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms will come along with it. Widespread rain, however, is largely absent.